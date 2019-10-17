× Youth deer gun season opens Friday in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This weekend, those 17-years-old and under will be able to hunt deer with a gun in Oklahoma.

Oct. 18 through Oct. 20 is youth deer gun season.

The young hunters will have to be licensed and with an adult who is hunter-ed. certified or exempt. That adult will not be allowed to have a firearm because it is still archery season.

Oklahoma Department of Wildlife officials say the goal is to get young hunters comfortable this weekend while the weather is milder and the conditions are more favorable for kids.

“The biggest thing I want to get across to those youth hunters is when they get out there and they’ve got that firearm in their hands, their number one goal is not to harvest a deer. It’s to be safe while they’re out there with that firearm,” said Captain Wade Farrar.

Officials want kids to remember basic gun safety rules like always assume the gun is loaded, always control the direction of the muzzle, keep your finger off the trigger until you’re ready to shoot and make sure of your target and what is beyond it.

During youth deer gun season and any open big-game firearm season, every hunter or adult joining youths in the woods is required to follow hunter orange clothing regulations.

All youth participants must have the appropriate Youth Deer Gun Season license.

Those can be purchased here.

Those 10 and over must be hunter education certified or use an apprentice-designated license.

For further and complete information on license requirements, visit the Oklahoma Hunting and Fishing Regulations Guide.