Braum’s An Affair of the Heart, Hello, Dolly! happening this weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - The weekend is right around the corner and there are plenty of activities for the entire family to check out.

Braum's An Affair of the Heart is back this weekend.

Organizers say this year’s show will feature about 1,200 booths of handmade, boutiques and gourmet food items. Vendors will come from more than 25 states to sell their items during the three-day event.

The event will take place on Friday, Oct. 18 and Saturday, Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at State Fair Park. On Sunday, Oct. 20, the show will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The last Heard on Hurd for the 2019 season is in Edmond on Saturday.

There will be food trucks, local vendors and live local music.

The event is held at the corner of Broadway and Hurd in downtown Edmond from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

OKC Broadway presents Hello, Dolly! this weekend.

The Tony award-winning musical focuses on a matchmaker trying to help a well-known wealthy man.

It's running now through Sunday at the Oklahoma City Civic Center.

This month is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The nonprofit organization called Project 31 is putting on Paint the Town Pink Gala Friday night to support their efforts to provide women with breast cancer resources.

There will be a dinner, casino-style games and network journalist Joan Lunden will headline the event.