Chase Bank opens first Stillwater branch near OSU campus

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Residents in Stillwater now have another banking option close to their home.

Chase is celebrating its first branch in Stillwater with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 8:30 a.m.

The branch, which is located at 203 S. Knoblock, is directly across the street from the Oklahoma State University campus.

“We are excited to open our doors to Stillwater – including the OSU community – and help our clients with their financial needs,” said Chase branch manager Jonny Rogers. “This branch will offer financial solutions so individuals and businesses can get the most out of their money.”

In addition to banking, organizers say Chase will host workshops for the community regarding financial fitness, improving credit scores and an introduction to investing.

“College students are often at the beginning of their financial journey and we want to support them throughout key life moments,” Rogers said. “We look forward to meeting students, their parents, university staff and neighborhood residents. Our Stillwater branch is ready to give Stillwater residents access to world-class banking and financial services.”