Del City police looking for suspected business burglars

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Del City police are looking for two people accused of breaking into a business earlier this week.

On Monday, two people broke into a business near SE 29th and Sunnylane and stole a yellow dirt bike and black four-wheeler.

Police say one of them was wearing jean shorts and a hoodie with “The North Face” written on the back in white letters; the other appeared to be wearing black pants, a red shirt and a solid black hoodie.

35.442006 -97.440870

If you have any information on the case, call Del City police at (405) 677-2443.