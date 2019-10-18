× Fall festival, quilt show to be held at Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum

PAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma museum is celebrating fall this weekend with a festival for families.

On Saturday, the Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum is holding their free, family-friendly Fall Festival.

There will be several activities including children’s games, a pumpkin patch, horse-drawn wagon rides at the big barn, photography stations, a hay maze and hayrides.

During the month of October, the museum is also hosting its annual quilt show. Visitors will have the opportunity to see a quilt exhibit, which features heirloom quilts and modern quilts.

The exhibit is open during normal hours of operation and there is no charge to see the exhibit.

The Fall Festival will be held from noon to 3 p.m. at the Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum, 1141 Pawnee Bill Rd., in Pawnee, on Saturday, Oct. 19.

