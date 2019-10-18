Fall market, free concert set for Scissortail Park on Saturday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you can’t wait to celebrate fall, organizers say a new Oklahoma City park has events in store that you won’t want to miss.

Last month, thousands of Oklahomans attended a concert to celebrate the opening of Scissortail Park in Oklahoma City.

Now, organizers say the fun isn’t over.

On Saturday, Oct. 19, families can head to Scissortail Park to shop at a fall market featuring Oklahoma vendors and food trucks.

If shopping isn’t your idea of fun, Gold’s Gym will be hosting a ‘Boathouse Boot Camp.’

Families who decide to visit the park at night will be treated to a free concert featuring Jabee with Tony Foster, Jr. and DJ Reaper.

Schedule:

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Fall Market featuring local made in Oklahoma vendors at the Love’s Travel Stops Stage & Great Lawn north side plaza

9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Food trucks including Holey Rollers, HotRodDogs, OhMyGogi, Tasty Snow, Junction Coffee Tiny House along Robinson Avenue

9 a.m. Boathouse Boot Camp presented by Gold’s Gym at Scissortail Boathouse

10 a.m. ScissorTales: Bilingual Story Time at Children’s Play Pavilion

11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Pedal Boat Rentals at Scissortail Boathouse

7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Park After Dark FREE Concert featuring Jabee at the Love’s Travel Stops Stage & Great Lawn north side plaza

7 p.m. Special appearance and book signing with Sam Anderson, author of “Boom Town: The Fantastical Saga of Oklahoma City, Its Chaotic Founding, Its Apocalyptic Weather, Its Purloined Basketball Team, and the Dream of Becoming a World-class Metropolis”

7:30 p.m. OKC Street Dance Scene street dancers with DJ Reaper

8 p.m. Concert featuring Jabee with Tony Foster Jr. and DJ Reaper