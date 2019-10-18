× Four in custody following chase in SW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Four people are in custody after a chase came to an end in southwest Oklahoma City.

Police tell News 4 officers spotted a vehicle early Friday morning that had been stolen in a carjacking earlier this week.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle near SW 44th and Walker, but that’s when the driver fled and a chase started.

The chase came to an end near SW 46th and Douglas where police arrested the driver and three passengers.

The incident remains under investigation.