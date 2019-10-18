× Free Spooktacular Family Fun Day to be held at Harkins Theatres in celebration of The Addams Family

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A well-known and spooky family is back on the big screen, and Harkins Theatres is celebrating with a free event for the entire family.

To celebrate the release of the brand-new animated comedy, The Addams Family, Harkins Theatres is holding a free Spooktacular Family Fun Day.

On Saturday, families can enjoy free activity books, coloring sheets and collector cards, while supplies last.

The event will be held at all Harkins Theatres locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.