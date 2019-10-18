Global Mercy conference comes to OKC with focus on immigration

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Mercy school educators from across the globe are coming to Oklahoma City this weekend for a conference focused on immigration.

Mount St. Mary Catholic High School, a Mercy school in Oklahoma City, is hosting the annual Mercy Education System of America Conference Friday and Saturday at the Sheraton Oklahoma City Downtown Hotel, according to a Mount St. Mary news release.

Local panelists will deliver keynote presentations on immigration. Panelists include State Senator Michael Brooks-Jiminez and MSM award-winning teacher John Baldridge.

The conference will also feature the following breakout sessions:

A refugee simulation by Jesuit Refugee Services.

A presentation by Brooks-Jiminez on how to support refugee families.

A presentation by Baldridge on how to understand the legal process for refugees and immigration resources for Catholic schools.

“The keynote presentations and breakout sessions will provide information on the historical and political context that led us to where we are today and will reflect upon what the Mercy Critical Concern for immigration means to us as individuals and as Mercy educators,” the news release states. “The conference will also address the many ways that we can effect change in our schools and communities.”

The MESA Conference is an annual event hosted by a different Mercy school throughout the world.

The news release cited the following language of the Critical Concern from the Sisters of Mercy:

“In the spirit of Catherine McAuley, the Mercy community advocates for the safety and protection of all migrants and for just and humane immigration reform in the United States that reunites families, provides a pathway to citizenship, protects young people and provides for fair enforcement of the law. We must work together to ensure the dignity of immigrants, refugees and victims of human trafficking and stand in solidarity with all who suffer oppression,” the Critical Concern from the Sisters of Mercy states.”