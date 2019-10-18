Grown man steals little girl’s bike and rides off on it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRAH, Okla. (KFOR) – Ten-year-old Baleigh Jones woke up Thursday morning excited to kick off fall break with her little brother.

The plan was to ride bikes at a friends house, but when she went outside she says her bike wasn’t there.

“I went into the garage, and I did not see it anywhere,“ Baleigh told News 4. “I didn't really know what to do.”

Her mom Jennifer decided to take a look at the security cameras. The bike was there Tuesday night, but on Wednesday morning just after 6:30 a.m, the camera caught a man stealing the bike and riding off.

“I see the man walking up from our side yard, bend over, grab it real fast, then he rides it down the side of our house,” Jennifer said. “Right in front of our house, and this camera gets him.”

Baleigh says she was heartbroken when she found out someone took the bike. The bike wasn’t a gift; she earned the bike by doing chores around the house and by doing well in school.

“I was like, 'Oh, my gosh. I can`t believe this,'” Baleigh said. “Like, literally so angry.”

Jennifer says she isn’t sure who could have taken the bike, but she has an idea. She says a man walks past their home several times a week, and he has one feature that sticks out.

“In the video where he`s walking up to the bike, he has a prominent nose, and that guy has a very prominent nose as well,” Jenifer said. “It`s very pointed. I almost think it`s him. I think he was tired of walking.”

Baleigh is still holding out hope that the bike is returned, but right now she just wants to know why he decided to take her bike.

“Why would you ever do that to a little girl? You don`t need it,” Baleigh said. “I worked very hard for it. Why can`t you?"