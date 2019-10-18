Haunting good time promised at Orr Family Farm Halloween event

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Orr Family Farm is looking to entertain you with its upcoming Trick ‘Orr’ Treat Halloween Spectacular.

Families of all ages are invited to dress up in their costumes and come experience Halloween festivities on the farm from 10 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, according to an Orr Family Farm news release.

The Halloween Spectacular will feature a heap of fall activities, trick-or-treating throughout the farm, exploring a Wizard of Oz-themed fall maze and plenty more.

“We love being able to connect with the community through family-friendly events like Trick ‘Orr’ Treat,” said Shanain Kemp, general manager of the Orr Family Farm. “It is a great way to share the Halloween excitement with the entire family, and we’re happy to be a part of that fun. We are also celebrating our 15th anniversary this fall season and look forward to having more families make memories that last with us.”

The Trick ‘Orr’ Treat festivities are included in regular farm admission for the day.

The Orr Family Farm is described as an agri-tainment experience designed to give families, groups and school children a sense of heritage, history and good old-fashioned fun.

Tickets can be purchased on-site at the ticket booth or online at OrrFamilyFarm.com.