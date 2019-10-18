Health officials: 34 Oklahomans hospitalized with the flu this season

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Although the holidays are still several weeks away, health officials stress that now is the perfect time to become innoculated against the flu virus.

Officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced this week that seven Oklahoma patients had been hospitalized with the flu, bringing the total number of hospitalizations to 34 since Sept. 1.

Health officials said the flu claimed the lives of 85 Oklahomans last flu season and led to more than 2,891 hospitalizations statewide. Last flu season was the longest flu season in a decade, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Symptoms of the flu include fever, chills, muscle aches, cough, congestion, runny nose, headaches and fatigue.