Holiday help: Oklahoma families can provide Christmas cheer to children in state custody

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Although many Oklahoma children may not have a permanent home this Christmas, state agencies are working to make sure their holiday wishes come true.

Each year, the Oklahoma Department of Human Services teams up with several community partners to fulfill the Christmas wish lists of children in state custody.

“We are so thankful to our incredible partners and the community for their tireless support of children in state custody,” said Myron Pope, Chief of Strategic Engagement at OKDHS. “These children need and deserve as much normalcy as possible in their lives, and efforts like these help ensure their holidays are bright and filled with joy. Thank you for raising your hand to help.”

Beginning Nov. 1, Oklahoma families can claim a wish list to make sure that a child has a joyful holiday. Each list contains the personal holiday wishes of a child in state custody.

The suggested spending limit is $75 for each wish list.

To claim a wish list for a child in state custody, visit one of the following websites:

Officials say the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy is still in need of donated warehouse space so they can process and distribute wish lists. The desired warehouse space in the Oklahoma City area needs:

35,000 square feet

Loading docks

Public access and daily volunteer access

Availability from Nov. 15 through Dec. 31.

To donate your warehouse space, please contact jdorman@oica.org.