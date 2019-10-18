Hungry? Have a sweet tooth? Braum’s brings back fall, holiday favorites

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Braum’s is gearing up for the holidays by returning several holiday favorites to satisfy your sweet tooth or hunger craving.

Braum’s has an ice cream lineup with something for everyone this year: Pumpkin, Gingerbread, Hot Chocolate, Peppermint, Peppermint Chocolate Chip, and Eggnog.

If you’re in the mood for a sundae, the company is offering two holiday sundaes:

Pecan Caramel Cinnamon Crumb Cake Sundae

A thick slice of cinnamon crumb cake made fresh in the bakery is combined with two scoops of Braum’s Vanilla Ice Cream. Then, caramel and buttered pecans are poured on top, and topped off with whipped cream and a cherry.

Peppermint Brownie Sundae

First, Braum’s rich fudge brownies are combined with two scoops for Braum’s Peppermint Ice Cream. Then, hot fudge is poured on top along with almonds, and finished with whipped cream and a cherry.

Ice cream isn’t the only star of the show, though! Braum’s has returned the Bacon Mushroom Swiss and Chicken sandwiches.

For those who want something on the hotter side, Braum’s is also offering eggnog and pumpkin lattes. Traditional eggnog at Braum’s is also available in half gallons.

If you’re trying to be a little healthier this holiday, the restaurant is offering the Apple Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad. The salad comes with apples, cranberries, walnuts, grape tomatoes, bacon, carrots, red cabbage, and chicken, grilled or crispy, on top of lettuce, drizzled with a balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

And, you can even let Braum’s do all of your holiday baking. Seasonal favorites include Cinnamon Crumb Cake, Cranberry Bread, Banana Nut Bread, Pumpkin Bread and Sugar Cookies. Other favorites include Apple Cranberry Pie, Pumpkin Pie, Pecan Pie, as well as Ice Cream Pies.

All of the specials are available for a limited time only.