Monsters & Margaritas looks to scare up money for OKC Girls Art School

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Grown-ups across the metro area can get in the Halloween spirit for a good cause.

The Monsters & Margaritas costume party and fundraiser returns for its second year on Saturday, Oct. 26. Party proceeds will go to the Oklahoma City Girls Art School.

The party will creep along the night from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Dunlap Codding community space on Film Row.

“Freaks, ghouls and fantastic fiends will enjoy delectable bites, dizzying drinks, mal’ odious tunes and a graveyard stocked with carnival games and treats,” an OKC Girls Art School news release states.

The drink menu will have Halloween-appropriate signature margaritas, including the Witches’ Kiss and Zombie’s Brain.

A bevy of best costume prizes will be up for grabs, including “most horrifying,” “most grand” and “least effort yet original.”

The evening will also feature fortune tellers, fire dancers and whirling, howling dervishes for the crowd to be astonished by while humming along to DJs Conway Chitty and the Brothers Griiin.

The Girls Art School helps under-served girls by providing them quality visual arts training, introducing them to successful community role models and giving them an opportunity to experience community enrichment through art.

“Transportation is critical to our program. We pick up the girls after school, drive them to the arts program and take them home,” said Kiona Millirons, executive director of the OKC Girls Art School. “Proceeds from Monsters & Margaritas will help us purchase a reliable van – these girls wouldn’t be able to participate without our transportation. Last month, we walked our students to 21C to work on their portable weavings and look at contemporary art and stopped by city hall to say hello to Councilwoman Hamon and Mayor Holt. While downtown, we showed the girls how to use the crosswalks – several of them had never used a crosswalk or other fixtures of downtown life. This program is teaching life skills, confidence and community leadership using art education they’d never have otherwise.”

Monsters & Margaritas tickets are limited to 150 and are expected to sell out. Single tickets are $50, couple’s tickets are $85 and VIP tickets are $100.

Click here for more information.