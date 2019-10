MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – City leaders in one Oklahoma community are already looking toward the future. In fact, they have their sights set on 50 years from now.

This week, the City of Mustang buried a time capsule with items from 2019 in front of Mustang’s Town Center.

Officials say the capsule will remain underground until it is removed from its resting spot on Oct. 17, 2069.

In the meantime, a new plaque will mark its location for the next five decades.