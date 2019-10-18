Officials: Nearly 5% of Oklahoma population has medical marijuana license

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s been a little over a year since Oklahoma patients began applying for medical marijuana licenses, and state officials say hundreds of thousands of Oklahomans have taken part in the program.

Under State Question 788, a person 18 years or older would need to apply for a medical marijuana license with the Oklahoma State Department of Health after receiving a note from their doctor. If approved, the patient would then have to pay $100 to obtain that license.

Since applications became available in August of 2018, officials say thousands of Oklahomans have applied for licenses.

As of Oct. 7, the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority said it had approved 200,000 patient applications, which is an average of 3,500 a week since the program began.

On Friday, officials with the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority told News 4 that the program is one of the most successful in the country.

Melissa Miller, the agency’s assistant director, told News 4 that 4.44 percent of the population in Oklahoma has a medical marijuana license. She also said she believes that Oklahoma’s registration per capita is greater than other states with medical marijuana programs.

It’s no secret that the program has also had a big impact on the Oklahoma economy.

The state has already received more than $35 million from revenue in fees for licenses, and $7.8 million in tax revenue.