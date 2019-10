Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Oklahoma City Thunder star Steven Adams celebrated 'Steven Adams Day' Friday by sharing the wonders of science.

Who doesn't want to be a mad scientist for a day?

The Thunder's star center made that dream a reality by paying the admission for everyone visiting Science Museum Oklahoma on Friday.

It wasn't just fans Adams interacted with; he was brave enough to handle a lizard from Australia too.