OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There’s a plan in the works to make things safer for pedestrians along a busy stretch of road in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City officials are considering a pedestrian bridge over N.W. Expressway at Wilshire Blvd.

At this point, thousands of cars travel through that area every day.

City officials will hold a community meeting on Oct. 29 at 5 p.m. inside the Northwest Events Center, located at 6009 N.W. Expressway.