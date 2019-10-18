Oklahoma City Zoo Halloween event to return for 36th year

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Halloween is just around the corner, and families will be able to celebrate with the return of a popular metro event.

‘Haunt the Zoo’ returns to the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden for its 36th year, and will take place over the course of two weekends.

Families can explore the event trail and see ‘Haunt the Zoo’ come to life. Children can trick-or-treat along the way, collecting treats from festive volunteers at 27 themed booths.

Each booth is designed to be “oh so merry, not scary” with kid-friendly themes and one-of-a-kind props.

Costumes are encouraged, but not required.

In addition to the trick-or-treating stations, the zoo’s marine mammal animal caretakers created a festive superhero-themed Halloween seal lion presentation. Admission to the show is $4 per person, and children 2-years-old and under are free.

New this year, Chef David George Gordon, known as The Bug Chef, is making his Oklahoma City debut at Haunt the Zoo. On Saturday, Gordon is bringing creepy crawlies and providing cooking demonstrations in the zoo’s entry plaza, preparing gourmet bites and treats made with real bugs as protein for guests.

In addition to general admission, guests can purchase trick-or-treat bags for $7 a person. The zoo will also offer ‘Boo-It-All’ passes, which includes the perks of Zoo-It-All plus trick-or-treating, priced at $29 for kids and $33 for adults.

‘Haunt the Zoo’ will be held Oct. 19, Oct. 20, and Oct. 26 and Oct. 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.