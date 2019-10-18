Oklahoma football player injured during game

FOX, Okla. (KXII) – An Oklahoma football player was flown to the hospital after he was injured during a game this week.

According to KXII, the player was injured during the Thackerville at Fox game.

Witnesses say a Thackerville player was hit in the back and had to be checked for neck and back injuries.

The player was flown to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Attendees formed a prayer circle on the field just after the player was flown to the hospital.

The player’s name is not yet known.

The game did not resume afterward.

Click here for more.