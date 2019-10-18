× Oklahoma man charged with multiple counts of rape

LINDSAY, Okla. (KXII) – Authorities say an 18-year-old man is facing several charges of rape after allegedly meeting a 12-year-old girl on social media and starting a sexual relationship with her.

Earlier this month, an Oklahoma man called the Lindsay Police Department to report that his 12-year-old daughter had been in a sexual relationship with an 18-year-old man.

Investigators allege that 18-year-old Kobe Mahoney started talking to the 12-year-old victim on Facebook Messenger and Snapchat.

According to an affidavit obtained by KXII, Mahoney met the girl on eight occasions to have sex with her while her father was at work.

The affidavit states that Mahoney told investigators he thought the victim was 14 or 15-years-old. However, officials say that still would be illegal since the age of consent is 16-years-old.

He has been charged with eight counts of first-degree rape. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison.