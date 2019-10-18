Oklahoma woman federally indicted for stealing mail on multiple occasions

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma woman has been federally indicted on mail theft charges after investigators say she broke into multiple post office boxes in the northeastern part of the state.

In early October, a federal grand jury charged 42-year-old Hillary Victoria Ginn with stealing mail and destroying post office boxes in south Tulsa.

From Aug. 18 through Sept. 22, investigators allege that Ginn stole mail or attempted to steal mail from mailboxes in the Sheridan Station on six different occasions.

“Maintaining the integrity of the mail is vital to commerce and communication throughout our country and beyond its borders,” said U.S. Attorney Trent Shores. “Mail theft is often the first step in other serious crimes such as identity theft and fraud. These white-collar crimes can be financially ruinous for victims. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service and U.S. Attorney’s Office will always partner up to stop mail thieves.”

Ginn has been charged with six counts of theft of mail and attempted theft of mail, and six counts of destruction of letterboxes and mail.

“The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is committed to protecting our employees, customers and the U.S. Mail. The public depends on the sanctity of the mail, and theft of that mail is an attack on the trust the American public has placed in the mail system. Postal Inspectors investigate all reports of mail theft to identify and hold accountable those responsible. We value our partnerships with our local law enforcement partners in the Tulsa area and the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” said U.S. Postal Inspection Service’s Fort Worth Division Inspector in Charge Thomas Noyes.