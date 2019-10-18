Oklahomans join walk to raise money for breast cancer research

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Oklahoma community is coming together for a walk to help raise money for breast cancer research.

Beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, the American Cancer Society of Oklahoma will host the “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk” in the Wheeler District.

The annual walk honors those affected by the disease and raises funds for breast cancer research.

Since 1993, more than 15 million supporters have raised more than $935 million nationwide. Last year in Oklahoma, nearly 3,000 people participated in Oklahoma City and Tulsa, raising an estimated $200,000.

To register, click here.