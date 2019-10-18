× OU appoints new vice president of diversity and inclusion

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – As the University of Oklahoma continues to work toward developing more tolerance on campus, officials announced the appointment of a new vice president of diversity and inclusion.

Officials appointed Belinda Higgs Hyppolite, Ed.D., as vice president of diversity and inclusion, pending OU Board of Regents approval.

Hyppolite currently serves as assistant vice president for student development and enrollment services at the University of Central Florida. She has more than 20 years of experience in higher education and holds a number of certifications related to higher education diversity and inclusion efforts.

“Creating and sustaining a culture of inclusivity and equity at OU strikes at the very core of our humanity and is central to the continuation of our democracy,” said OU Interim President Joseph Harroz, Jr. “It is our top priority and we are addressing it boldly, honestly and with clear eyes. Dr. Hyppolite’s extensive experience in diversity and inclusion work positions us to build upon OU’s great momentum and the progress we have enjoyed the past several months.”

Officials say that OU students, staff and faculty members all had the opportunity to meet the three finalists for the position and provide their feedback.

Hyppolite will join OU in January of 2020.