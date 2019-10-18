Plans in place to demolish legendary broadcaster’s childhood Tulsa home

TULSA, Okla. (FOX23) – The City of Tulsa has plans to tear down the childhood home of legendary radio broadcaster Paul Harvey.

The planned demolition of the house is part of the City of Tulsa’s plans for eminent domain and a stormwater detention pond in the Pearl District.

Harvey lived in the 1917-built home from the time he was born to his time as a student at Central High School. The house remained his family’s property until 1960.

The house, built by Harvey’s father, is included in the city’s plan to purchase 45 properties to tear down through use of eminent domain. The city’s goal is to build a stormwater detention pond to reduce flooding downstream.

