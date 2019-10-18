Precure Nursery – Water Feature Maintenance

It’s October here at Precure Nursery! We’ve gone through spring and fall. Now we want to give you some tips to help you protect your waterfalls, birdbaths, and outdoor water features this winter. Some things you can do – a lot of people will drain them, and if you do that, there are plenty of fountain covers on the market to help you protect them from snow and other elements in the winter. If you want to leave it running, there are things on the market that we carry that are water deicers. You can simply set them in the water and let the water feature run all winter long.

