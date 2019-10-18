Suspects busted for illegal harvest of whitetail deer

Posted 7:09 pm, October 18, 2019, by

PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Game Wardens worked with Pushmataha Sheriff’s Office deputies to catch suspects behind the illegal harvest of a large whitetail deer.

Wardens and investigators collected evidence, conducted interviews and executed a search warrant over the course of several days, according to an Oklahoma Game Wardens Facebook post.

“From these efforts, positive identification of the suspect, accomplices and a vehicle was made,” the post states.

A final warrant was executed Thursday night. That resulted in the deer’s remains found and the suspects in custody.

“Multiple wildlife charges are pending for the illegal take of [the] whitetail deer as well as falsified harvest information. This work could not have been done without the help of the public and outside agency assistance,” the post states.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.