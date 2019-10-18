Suspects busted for illegal harvest of whitetail deer

PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Game Wardens worked with Pushmataha Sheriff’s Office deputies to catch suspects behind the illegal harvest of a large whitetail deer.

Wardens and investigators collected evidence, conducted interviews and executed a search warrant over the course of several days, according to an Oklahoma Game Wardens Facebook post.

“From these efforts, positive identification of the suspect, accomplices and a vehicle was made,” the post states.

A final warrant was executed Thursday night. That resulted in the deer’s remains found and the suspects in custody.

“Multiple wildlife charges are pending for the illegal take of [the] whitetail deer as well as falsified harvest information. This work could not have been done without the help of the public and outside agency assistance,” the post states.