The Museum of Horseshoeing to reopen in Stockyards City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma museum that gives visitors a glimpse into a horseshoer’s world will reopen in its new location this weekend.

The Museum of Horseshoeing, formerly known as the National Museum of Horseshoeing Tools and Hall of Honor, will reopen in Stockyards City on Saturday, Oct. 19.

The museum was founded by the late Lee Liles and was located in Sulphur on private property. Last year, plans to move the museum to a more accessible area of the state were underway.

The new location at 2200 SW 13th St. is around 4,000-square-feet of space, and will be available for school and group tours, as well as event rentals. Additionally, the museum will partner with local farrier organizations and schools to host events and clinics.

The new layout will guide visitors through the history of horseshoeing and its impact on American history.

It will reopen during the annual Stockyards Stampede on Saturday with a brief ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Discounted admission of $1 will be offered until 6 p.m., and children 12 and under are free.