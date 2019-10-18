Two taken into custody following alleged kidnapping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Authorities say two people have been taken into custody after a woman was allegedly kidnapped from her hotel room.

Investigators say three people broke into the victim's room at the Extended Stay hotel, located near N.W. Expressway and MacArthur Blvd.

Deputies allege that Ashley Norman and Dustin Short drove the victim to a home in Pontotoc County. Once there, the victim was ordered to call her sister and told her to bring $5,800 in cash to a Walmart in Ada.

At that point, the victim's sister called 911.

After that call, Pontotoc County deputies went to the home and rescued the victim.

Norman and Short were both taken into custody, but charges have not been filed yet in the case.