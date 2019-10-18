× Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge seeking public input on Mt. Scott roadway

INDIAHOMA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge is seeking public input on possible changes to visitor access to Mount Scott.

Officials with the refuge say between motorists, hikers and bicyclists, the road leading to the top of Mt. Scott is becoming increasingly crowded.

“Since the closure of the Mt. Scott roadway late last year, multiple user groups have expressed their desire for greater, safer access,” said officials in a post on Facebook. “Previously, the refuge tested asking hikers and bicyclists to be off the mountain by 9:00 a.m. as a way to moderate user access. Due to complications related to timing and available staffing, this is not a workable solution moving forward.”

The refuge is seeking ideas and comments from the public on the best use of the Mt. Scott roadway while providing safety for visitors.

“Wichita Mountains is committed to keeping Mt. Scott available to the public,” said Visitor Services Manager Lynn Cartmell. “Over the last several months, many visitors have shared their near miss and accident experiences with refuge staff increasing our concern about the safety of refuge visitors. We understand that everyone wants to use the roadway. We’re asking for input from our visitors so that we can understand how to best accommodate as many user groups as possible and find workable solutions for shared access.”

The refuge will hold a public meeting at the Lawton Public Library, located at 110 SW 4th St., in Lawton, on Oct. 30 at 6:30 p.m.

If you are unable to attend, written comments can be mailed to:

Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge

32 Refuge Headquarters

Indiahoma, OK 73552

You can also send an email to wmr_publiccomment@fws.gov with the subject “Mt. Scott.”

All comments must be received by 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 15.

Officials will then determine how, or if, access at Mt. Scott will change.