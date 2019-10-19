Boat stolen from neighborhood; pickup seen hauling it away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – A Yukon family says it’s out $15,000 dollars after their boat was stolen Monday morning.

Britini Finley says the boat was parked in the street in front of their house, but when they walked outside Monday morning it was gone.

“We noticed it wasn’t right in front of the house where it was parked. TJ called around to see if any kind of inbound had picked it up, or if the police department had it,” Britini told News 4. “Then we filed a stolen police report.”

All that was left was a broken boat lock in the spot where the boat was parked.

The camera on their front porch didn't catch anything, so Britini says she went door to door in the neighborhood looking for help.

“Any door that had a ring on it, any kind of security we stopped,” Britini said. “We picked them up on plenty of cameras around the neighborhood.”

Just down the street one camera picked up what looks like a Ford with a missing tailgate turning into the neighborhood. A few minutes later, that same truck comes the other way with the boat

Several other homes caught a glimpse of the truck as the thieves made their getaway.

"It just makes you sick to watch footage of the guy stealing your boat and you cannot do anything about it besides put together bits and pieces of information to catch them,” Britini said. “It`s awful."

Britini says she doesn’t think this was a crime of opportunity. She thinks the suspects drove in that night knowing exactly what they were doing.

“They had it planned for sure. They came in to where they could hook up the boat easily and pull out easily,” Britini said. “They had their escape plan planned already. They definitely cased our neighborhood and been in our neighborhood.”

If you have any information on the stolen boat, you are asked to contact the Yukon Police Department.