× Cowboys Trail Baylor By One After One Quarter

Oklahoma State’s football team trails Baylor 7-6 after one quarter on Homecoming at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater.

OSU got the ball first and punted after three downs and a penalty.

Baylor then took just three plays to score, with runs of 20 and 18, then a 24-yard touchdown run by John Lovett up the middle to make it 7-0 Bears with 12:06 to play in the first quarter.

The Cowboys responded with a 13-play, 78-yard drive, taking up 5:30 on the clock, with Spencer Sanders lobbing a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jordan McCray in the back of the end zone to make it 7-6 Baylor.

The extra point by Matt Ammendola was blocked and the Bears retained the lead with 6:37 to play in the first quarter.

Baylor continued to power through the middle of the OSU defense, with JaMycal Hasty running for 24 yards, but at the end of the run he was stripped by Malcolm Rodriguez, who recovered at the OSU 24-yard line.

The Cowboys couldn’t capitalize on the turnover, however and had to punt.

OSU is wearing bright orange helmets, with the old style OSU brand logo, a tribute to the teams of the 1970s on Homecoming.