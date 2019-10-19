Fall to be celebrated in OKC with festival featuring chili cook-off

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – You can chow down on chili, throw back some beers and enjoy cozy fall weather during the Fall Harvest Fest on Sunday.

OKC Beautiful Young Professionals are bringing back their fall festival for its second year.

“Join us as we celebrate the bounty of fall harvest with an afternoon full of your favorite seasonal foods and activities,” an OKC Beautiful Young Professionals news release states.

The festival will be from 2-5 p.m. at Delmar Gardens, 1225 S.W. 2nd St., in Oklahoma City. It will feature a chili cook-off, local beer, live music, yard games and pumpkin carving.

Festival tickets are $35 and include two beers, unlimited chili samples and access to games and activities. The event is for people 21 years old and above.

Home chefs and local restaurants will serve “unlimited” chili. The Big Friendly Beer Bus will serve a variety of beers, including Cross Timbers, Elk Valley, Madhopper, Prairie, Skydance and Stonecloud.

The Jones Assembly, The Pump, Cafe Nebu, and Whiskey Cake are among the chili cook-off entrants, and famed local chef Kurt Fleischfresser and The Oklahoman’s Food Dude Dave Cathey are the celebrity judges.