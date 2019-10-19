Metro families invited to get their wiggle on

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Families from across the metro area can have a wiggling good time on Sunday.

Wiggle Out Loud, a free family music festival, will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Myriad Botanical Gardens Great Lawn, 301 W. Reno Ave., in Oklahoma City.

“The whole family can move and groove to the upbeat rhythm of Kindie Rock bands and enjoy fun movement and creative activities,” Wiggle Out Loud news release states.

The live music schedule is as follows:

10:30 – 11:10 a.m. – Chasing James

11:30 – 12:10 p.m. – Microgiant

12:30 – 1:10 p.m. – Race Dance Company

1:30 – 2:15 p.m. – Jazzy Ash & the Leaping Lizards

2:30 – 3:15 p.m. – Sugar Free Allstars

3:30 – 4:15 p.m. – Koo Koo Kanga Roo

“Wiggle Out Loud is held in partnership with The Children’s Hospital Volunteers to help support many of the creative art programs that help kids feel like kids rather than patients,” the news release states.

The festival will also feature stations promoting active and healthy living.

Healthy food choices will be sold at the event by local food trucks and vendors.