OKC Zoo gets both wild and spooky for Haunt the Zoo

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – You can get both wild and haunted at the Oklahoma City Zoo this Halloween season.

Haunt the Zoo is going on today – Saturday, Oct. 19 – and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festivities return next weekend during the same hours, according to the zoo’s website.

Zoo admission for Haunt the Zoo is the same as regular admission. Trick-or-treat bags can be purchased at ticket windows. Bags cost $7 for non-members and $6 for ZOOfriends members.

The zoo also offers Boo-It-All passes at $29 for kids/seniors, $33 for adults or $22 for ZOOfriends members. Boo-It-All passes include cost of admission, all rides and attractions, plus trick-or-treat bags.

The zoo is hosting Haunt the Zoo: All Grown Up! from 7 to 11 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25.

The event, best suited for people 21 and older, features plenty of activities to ensure a spectacular good time is had by all, including the following spooktacular activities:

Childhood Nightmares in the Herpetarium

Haunted Forrest

Conservation Carnival with bizarre games and prizes. Each game costs $1 to play, all proceeds benefit the Zoo’s conservation programs

A special spooky Sea Lion Presentation

Entertainment by international DJ destroyers, Brothers Griiin

Creepy cocktails, beer, other drinks, food from three outdoor grills and five food trucks are available for purchase.

Guests are encouraged to come dressed in costume.

The website advises that areas of the event include fast, flashing lights which could trigger seizures for people with photosensitive epilepsy.