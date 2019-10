NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – It was a grand occasion in Norman Saturday as the Sooner faithful celebrated homecoming with a parade and a blowout victory over the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Sooners crushed the Mountaineers 52-14 in the university’s Homecoming Game.

But the excitement started at 8 a.m. with a Homecoming Parade on Boyd Street.

Take a look at the photo gallery below to see some sights from homecoming.