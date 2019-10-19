× Sooners Lead West Virginia At Halftime

Oklahoma’s football team leads West Virginia 28-14 at halftime on Homecoming Day at Owen Field in Norman.

The first three possessions ended in punts, two by West Virginia and one for Oklahoma.

The Sooners marched to a score on their second possession, as Jalen Hurts rolled to his right and found a wide open Jeremiah Hall in the end zone for a 20-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead with 4:32 to play in the first quarter, capping a 66-yard drive in eight plays.

After forcing a punt after just three downs by West Virginia, the Sooners put another scoring drive together, going 74 yards in just four plays.

Hurts passed to CeeDee Lamb for 31 yards, then Hurts ran for 28 yards.

Two plays later, Hurts passed over the middle to Charleston Rambo for a 6-yard touchdown to make it 14-0 Sooners with 2:05 to play in the first quarter.

On the final play of the first quarter, West Virginia was set to punt, but faked it, and punter Josh Growden passed to Donte Bonamico for a gain of seven on 4th and 4 to keep the drive alive.

It ended in a touchdown in the second quarter, with Austin Kendall passing to T.J. Simmons for a 38-yard touchdown on 4th and 6, cutting the OU lead to 14-7 with 11:57 to play in the second quarter.

Oklahoma responded with a 7-play, 75-yard drive, with Kennedy Brooks scoring on a 9-yard touchdown run to make it 21-7 Sooners with 9:08 to play in the first half.

OU forced another three-and-out possession for the Mountaineers, the Sooners took just three plays to score, going 57 yards in 3 plays.

Hurts passed to Rambo for a gain of 30 yards, then found Lamb for 25 yards.

On the next play, Hurts rolled right and couldn’t find a receiver, so cut back to his left and cruised in for a 2-yard touchdown to make it 28-7 Sooners with 6:31 to play.

As the Sooner Schooner rolled on to the field to celebrate the score, it appeared to make the turn too sharply, and tipped over on its right side, spilling the Ruf Neks and debris on to the field.

After the two teams exchanged punts, West Virginia went 51 yards in seven plays, with Kendall finding Simmons in the end zone for an 8-yard touchdown pass to cut the OU lead to 28-14 with 20 seconds left in the first half.

The Sooners are wearing their alternate “Rough Rider” uniforms for the fifth time in the last six seasons against West Virginia.

OU is 7-0 against the Mountaineers in the Big 12 era.