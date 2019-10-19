Stockyards Stampede rumbling in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s not too late to get in on the Stockyards Stampede.

The Stampede is rumbling along Stockyards City Main Street today – Saturday, Oct. 19 – until 4 p.m.

“The Stockyards Stampede is a family friendly event that you won’t want to miss! It is a celebration of the Stockyards City tradition of embracing and promoting the western and agricultural flavor of the District. We are proud of our Stockyards City business family, their longevity and commitment to this one of a kind, historically significant place. This is home to the only working stockyard tied to an Historic District in the world. It, along with many other qualities, makes Stockyards City a great place,” Debbie Harrison, executive director of Stockyards City Main Street, said in a news release.

The family-friendly event features live entertainment, carriage rides, equestrian activities, authentic chuck wagon demonstrations and tastings.

Kids activities include bandanna-coloring, a petting zoo, horse rides, mutton bustin’, agricultural demonstrations, a straw maze and much more.

You can also take a tour of the Oklahoma National Stockyards and learn the history of the industry.