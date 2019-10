TULSA, Okla. (KJRH) – A Tulsa teenager was shot in the forehead Saturday.

Emergency responders from multiple agencies went to an apartment complex in the area of 61st and Peoria in response to the shooting.

Authorities said that a 15-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound to the right side of his forehead around 10:45 a.m.

The teen was taken to a Tulsa hospital.

