USS Oklahoma history to be explored in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Metro-area residents have the opportunity to discover the history of a legendary battleship that was attacked at Pearl Harbor.

A presentation on the USS Oklahoma will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. today – Saturday, Oct. 19 – at the Oklahoma History Center, 800 Nazih Zuhdi Drive.

The event features Oklahoma author and historian Joe Todd, who will discuss the battleship’s history.

“The USS Oklahoma was on Battleship Row in Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. That was the morning the Japanese Empire attacked the United States by surprise,” the Oklahoma Historical Society website states.