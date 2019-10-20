2 die Saturday morning in Ottawa Co. crash

AFTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Two people were killed in a crash Saturday morning on the Will Rogers Turnpike just outside of Afton.

Officials say Judy S. Booker and Jeffery C. Booker were driving eastbound on I-44 when they departed the roadway for an unknown reason and hit a stationary tractor-trailer on the side of the road.

Both Judy and Jeffery were pinned inside their car for 2 hours.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The two people in the other vehicle were not injured.

