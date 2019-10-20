× Body Found in pond near Midwest City Neighborhood

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Authorities are investigating after a body was found near a Midwest City neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

Officers say that around 1:35 p.m., an elderly couple was walking on a trail near Southeast 29th Street and Hiwassee Road when they saw a body floating in the water.

Both Midwest City Police and Midwest City Fire Department were called to the scene for confirmation.

Officials say the body found is a white male in his 20’s.

This is a developing story.