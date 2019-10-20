Flash Point team talks feud between Pelosi, Trump; OK lawmaker pay raise

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Each week, the Flash Point team tackles some of the biggest topics circulating in the Sooner State and beyond.
This week, Oklahoma Democratic Party Chair, Alicia Andrews joins Todd Lamb, Mike Turpen, and moderator Kevin Ogle.
The Flash Point team discussed the apparent feud between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Trump during a meeting at the White House Wednesday.
Also, the passing of Maryland Representative and Baltimore native, Elijah Cummings. The Congressman died Thursday at age 68 following health complications.
Chairwoman Alicia Andrews then joined the team to discuss the 35% pay raise approved for Oklahoma lawmakers by the Legislative Compensation Board, appointed by Governor Kevin Stitt.