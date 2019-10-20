× Northeast Oklahoma jail evacuated following electrical fire

MIAMI, Okla. (AP) – A county jail in northeastern Oklahoma has been evacuated and its more than 110 inmates relocated to other jails following an electrical fire.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the fire occurred around noon Saturday at the county jail in Miami, about 176 miles northeast of Oklahoma City.

The sheriff’s office says the fire started in the ceiling between the kitchen and one of the jail’s inmate cell pods.

Officials say firefighters extinguished the fire quickly and that there were no injuries.

More than 110 inmates were evacuated from the county jail and transported to other jails in the region, including Tulsa and Craig counties.

Officials say inmates will remain there until repairs are made and the Ottawa County Jail is considered safe for occupancy.