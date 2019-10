× Officials investigate early morning fatal auto-ped in MWC

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian accident that occurred just before 7 a.m. Sunday in Midwest City.

First responders were called to I-40 near Sooner Road early Sunday after a vehicle hit a pedestrian.

There is no information on how the accident occurred at this time.

OHP confirmed the pedestrian died from their injuries.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.