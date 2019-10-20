Oklahoma softball community helps team after truck, trailer stolen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) - The Lawton-based Oklahoma Assault 2.0 U18 softball team was in the metro for a weekend tournament in Moore when the trailer hauling all of their equipment was stolen.

“One of the moms wet down to the truck to get her makeup bag she had left in the truck the night before to finished getting dressed this morning,” Team Parent Shanda Fesmire told News 4. “She walked around the hotel like three times. The truck wasn’t there, the trailer wasn’t there, they couldn’t find anything but a pile of glass.”

The truck that was pulling the trailer was also stolen.

Heading into the final day of the tournament the team was left without bats, gloves, cleats, and balls.

The only thing the girls had were the jerseys on their backs.

“I thought some not nice words of course. Just oh my gosh, these poor girls,” Fesmire said. “They worked so hard to get to where they are at today and we don’t have the stuff to be able to go out and play.”

The Oklahoma softball community was determined to make sure the girls were able to play.

The Moore softball association, parents from other teams, and other total strangers donated equipment so the girls were able to play.

“They were devastated when they found out their gear was gone. Then for them to hear we have to get to the field to meet people that are bringing us stuff,” Fesmire said. “Their faces lit up, they were so excited that they were going to get to finish this tournament.”

The team says it filed a police report with the Oklahoma City Police Department. If you have any information about the trailer, you are asked to contact OKCPD.