PETA tells OU to ‘keep horses off the field’ following Saturday’s Sooner Schooner mishap

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) - People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is telling the University of Oklahoma to "KEEP HORSES OFF THE FIELD" after the Sooner Schooner tipped over during the Oklahoma-West Virginia football game Saturday, sending the Spirit Squad members on it tumbling.

The Sooner Schooner is a longstanding tradition in which a wagon comes racing onto the field pulled by two horses and carrying members of student spirit groups after OU scores a touchdown.

The schooner returned to the field during a second-quarter touchdown celebration, appeared to turn too sharply and tipped over on its right side.

The three people who were involved in the fall were evaluated by medical personnel and released, OU athletic department personnel said in a statement.

Veterinarians and horse handlers said the horses do not appear to be injured.

But PETA still disapproves, saying using live animals at sporting events is "unnecessary and incredibly dangerous."

BREAKING: Oklahoma's horse-drawn #SoonerSchooner wagon tipped over, launching spirit squad members onto the field. Exploiting animals for sports is unnecessary & incredibly dangerous for animals AND humans.@OU_Football: KEEP HORSES OFF THE FIELD.pic.twitter.com/SuVb3fH1xF — PETA (@peta) October 19, 2019

The tumble is believed to have been caused by the weight distribution of riders in the rear of the wagon.

The Sooners went on to defeat the Mountaineers 52-14.