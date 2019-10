× Tornado touched down in Northern Dallas, National Weather Service says

(CNN) — A tornado touched down in Northern Dallas Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

The service tweeted it had visual confirmation north of Interstate 635 and east of I-75.

Police are going door-to-door checking on residents, buildings are destroyed, debris is scattered across highways in Dallas. We're have crews across the city covering the damage. Watch live: https://t.co/XcD4tWYpju #NBCDFWWeather pic.twitter.com/P715mWy92G — NBCDFW Weather (@NBCDFWWeather) October 21, 2019

City of Dallas Office of Emergency Mgmt. says Emergency Ops. Center has been activated as response to tornado damage in north Dallas and other storm damage: "There are trees and power lines down along with other debris in the area. Please use caution if you have to be out." — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 21, 2019

