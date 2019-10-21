× Allegations continue to mount against owner of Weatherford-based company

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Former employees of an energy company are speaking out, saying they are owed thousands of dollars in unpaid wages.

Last week, News 4 spoke to several oil field workers who claim the Weatherford-based company Leader Energy owes them each tens of thousands of dollars in unpaid wages after the company allegedly suspended operations.

News 4 has now heard from former workers of another company, Valor Coil Services, who claim the same owner owes them each as much as $56,000.

The workers said the owner, DJ Justice, suspended operations of Valor Coil a few months ago when the company bought Leader Energy.

The former workers said for months, he’s promised them they would get the money they’re owed once Leader Energy takes off.

However, they still haven’t been paid, along with the now-former Leader workers.

News 4 left a message with Justice last week and he never returned our calls.

On Monday, News 4 went to Leader Energy and operations appeared to still be underway, but the door to the office was locked.